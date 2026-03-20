Goa HSSC Result 2026 Date and Time: GBSHSE to announce HSSC results on this date

The briefing will be held by the Chairman of the Board on Saturday, March 21, at 5 pm. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/ representative)

Goa HSSC Result 2026 Date and Time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the date and time to announce Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results for the 2026 exams. The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results of the HSSC Goa board 2026 examinations.

The briefing will be held by the Chairman of the Board on Saturday, March 21, at 5 pm. The press conference will take place in the Conference Hall, Second Floor of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim, Goa. Students will be able to check the Goa HSSC results 2026 on the official website of the board – gbshse.in.