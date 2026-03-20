Goa HSSC Result 2026 Date and Time: GBSHSE to announce HSSC results on this date

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Goa HSSC Result 2026 Date and Time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the date and time to announce Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results for the 2026 exams. The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results of the HSSC Goa board 2026 examinations.
The briefing will be held by the Chairman of the Board on Saturday, March 21, at 5 pm. The press conference will take place in the Conference Hall, Second Floor of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim, Goa. Students will be able to check the Goa HSSC results 2026 on the official website of the board – gbshse.in.
According to the official schedule, the Goa Board Class 12 theory examinations for the General stream—covering Arts, Commerce, and Science- were conducted from February 10 to 27, 2026. The practical examinations were held between January 5 and 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the HSSC vocational stream examinations were conducted from February 11 to 23, 2026.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results for the 2026 examinations on March 21.
The results will be announced during a press conference led by the Chairman of the Board on Saturday at 5 pm.
During the press conference, the Chairman will present HSSC results, including performance trends, statistics, and other important details like overall pass percentage and toppers.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Goa board – gbshse.in
Step 2: Click on the designated Goa board Class 12 result link
Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials, including seat numbers, dates of birth, school index numbers or first names
Step 4: Submit and download the Goa board HSSC 2026 results
In the last academic year, the Goa Board HSSC 2025 examinations were held between February 10 and March 1, 2025, for the general stream, and from February 11 to 24, 2025, for the vocational stream. A total of 17,686 students appeared for the exams, which were conducted across 20 centres statewide.