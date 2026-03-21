Goa Board 12th Result 2026: GBSHSE HSSC results today; here’s how to check

Goa Board 12th Result 2026: Students can access the Goa board HSSC results on the official website – gbshse.in (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representative image)

Goa Board HSSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will today declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results for the 2026 examinations. The announcement will be made during an official press conference. As per the Goa board Class 12 result date and time, the Board Chairman will address the media on Saturday, March 21, at 5 pm. The briefing will be held at the Conference Hall on the second floor of the GBSHSE office in Porvorim, Goa. Once released, students can access the Goa board Class 12 HSSC results on the official website – gbshse.in.

This year, the Class 12 theory exams for the general streams – arts, commerce and science – were conducted from February 10 to 27, 2026. Practical exams took place earlier, between January 5 and 19. Meanwhile, vocational stream exams were held from February 11 to 23.