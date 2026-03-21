Goa Board 12th Result 2026: GBSHSE HSSC results today; here’s how to check

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Goa Board HSSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will today declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 results for the 2026 examinations. The announcement will be made during an official press conference. As per the Goa board Class 12 result date and time, the Board Chairman will address the media on Saturday, March 21, at 5 pm. The briefing will be held at the Conference Hall on the second floor of the GBSHSE office in Porvorim, Goa. Once released, students can access the Goa board Class 12 HSSC results on the official website – gbshse.in.
This year, the Class 12 theory exams for the general streams – arts, commerce and science – were conducted from February 10 to 27, 2026. Practical exams took place earlier, between January 5 and 19. Meanwhile, vocational stream exams were held from February 11 to 23.
1. Go to the official website – gbshse.in
2. Click on the link for “Goa Board HSSC Result 2026”
3. Enter the required details such as seat number, date of birth, school index number, or first name
4. Submit the information to view your result
5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference
Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results.
Last year, the GBSHSE announced the HSSC Class 12 Goa board results on March 27. Schools were able to download consolidated mark sheets from the official portal starting March 29 using login credentials such as seat number, date of birth, school index number and student name.
In 2025, a total of 17,686 students appeared for the Class 12 board exams across all streams, which were conducted between February 10 and March 1 at 20 centres.
The 2024 Goa board results were declared on April 21. That year, 17,511 students took the exams, out of which 14,884 cleared them, resulting in an overall pass percentage of nearly 85 per cent. The pass rate among girls (88.06 per cent) was higher than that of boys (81.59 per cent).