Goa Board 12th HSSC Result 2018: Results released, passing certificate details

Goa HSSC 12th results: The result of HSSC or Class 12 examination will be released by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today, on April 28 at 10 am. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in, once released. The examination was held across 16 centres and started at 10 am each day. Strict measures were taken by the Board this year and candidates who arrived more than half-an-hour late after the exam started were not allowed to enter the exam hall. No student was allowed to leave the examination hall before 11 am. Passing certificates and statement of marks will be provided on April 30, 2018.

Goa HSSC Class 12th results: When to check

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the result at 10 am on Saturday. Going by the past trend, the timing might change, however, the results of HSSC exams will be out by on April 28 itself.

Goa HSSC Class 12th results: Where to check results

It might happen that students face problem opening the official website due to heavy traffic. In that case, they can check their scores at various other websites, namely — examresults.net/goa, schools9.com, results.amarujala.com, KnowYourResult.com, Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, indiaresults.com

The exams were conducted from March 5 to March 26, 2018. Nearly 18,502 students appeared for the same. For vocational stream students, the exams were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018. In 2017, the results for class 12 exams were released by the board on April 27. Last year, out of total 16,521 students who had appeared for the exam, 14,666 cleared it and only 2,064 had failed. The pass percentage was at 89.

Pass percentage last year

As per the GBSHSE, the stream-wise passing percentage last year was 88.12 for science, 87.53 percent for arts, 96.70 percent for commerce and 88.15 percent for vocational. As many as 8,739 girls and 8,162 boys had appeared for the exams which were conducted from March 1, 2017 and ended on March 22. There were 3744 arts candidates, 5139 from commerce, 5216 from commerce and 2802 students from vocational. The overall pass percentage of students was 89 per cent.

