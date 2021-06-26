Goa announces policy for marking Class XII students

The practical examinations marks will be on actual basis uploaded by schools on the GBSHE portal. (Express Archive)

THE GOA Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) on Friday issued a circular on the tabulation of marks for Class XII board exams after the state education board cancelled Class XII examinations on June 3.

In its detailed circular issued Friday, the board asked Higher Secondary school to follow the 30:30:40 method for evaluation of the theory part for all subjects. In this, 30 per cent weightage will be on the average of three subjects in which the student scored the highest marks in Class X, another 30 per cent weightage will be on the students performance on the final theory component in Class XI and 40 per cent weightage will be placed on unit tests/mid-term/periodical test conducted by the school in Class XII. The practical examinations marks will be on actual basis uploaded by schools on the GBSHE portal.

In its policy document for tabulation of marks for Class XII Board Examination 2021, the GBSHE stated that amid the pandemic, the board was faced with the challenge of delivering unbiased and fair results to candidates taking the all-important Class XII examination. The objective of the policy, it said, was to provide an unbiased and transparent academic record based on realistic performance evaluation of the candidate. “The assessment policy should follow tranquility, flexibility and authenticity to maintain sanctity and credibility of the examination,” the policy document stated.

It also stated that students who may be dissatisfied by the evaluation according to the policy, will be given the opportunity to appear for examinations that will be held “when conditions are conducive to holding examinations”. However, marks scored in the later examination will be considered final. Similarly, examinations will also be held for students placed in the “needs improvement” category after evaluation, or those who may have withdrawn their application forms.

The GBSHE was expected to hold Class XII examination from April 24 to May 18. While the examination was first postponed by the government in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, it announced cancellation of Class XII examinations earlier this month, a day after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class XII CBSE examinations.

For the evaluation process, the GBSHE has asked schools to constitute a result committee, including the principal of the school, three senior most teachers preferably one from each faculty of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational, a teacher from another school as an external member and a teacher with IT background for assistance with preparation of results.

The policy document has drawn up a tentative schedule for various processes of evaluation in which the schools have to submit the marks on the GBSHE by July 10 and the results will be declared on July 20. The policy document said that the GBSHE will hold webinars to inform schools about the evaluation process and answer FAQs on its website.

The policy also listed provisions for specially-abled students, students who may have appeared for Class X under a different board, disputes regarding computation of results. The process of verification of marks, providing photocopy and revaluation scheme will not be available for the session 2020-21, the policy document states.