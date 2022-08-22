GNDU V-C under Vigilance scanner over ‘irregularities’ in appointments

Following complaints about alleged irregularities in appointments at the state-run Guru Nanak Dev University, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday launched an investigation with focus on role played by Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The Amritsar-based university, meanwhile, issued a statement terming the allegations as frivolous and baseless and made by certain teachers “who want to take undue favors” by such pressure tactics.

Earlier, the GNDU Teaching Association had sent about a dozen complaints to the Punjab government against Sandhu and his associates for allegedly ignoring qualifications while making key appointments at the university. The association had also objected to the appointment of Sandhu as the V-C. It had alleged said Sandhu does not fulfill the criteria to be appointed as the V-C. The employees of different departments of the university too had sent complaints to the Punjab government alleging harassment at the management level.

The Teaching Association leaders Prof Lakhwinder Singh Kang, Prof NPS Saini and Prof DS Sohal Monday said that all the issues raised by them from time to time should be investigated.

Sandhu was appointed the V-C in 2017, when the Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh was in power. He was granted an extension of three years at the end of his tenure in 2020.

The GNDU termed the allegations as baseless. “A few disgruntled teachers are trying to bring bad name to the University by making frivolous and baseless allegations relating to the appointments and financial affairs, which are far from the facts. All the appointments are made strictly according to the UGC rules and all the financial matters are handled in strict compliance with the general financial rules of the Government of Punjab. The University strictly follows propriety and transparency in all the processes related with finances as well as appointments and there are no irregularities whatsoever in these matters. It is also pertinent to mention here that these baseless allegations being propagated have already been summarily dismissed by the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court vide PIL No. CWP-PIL-109.2020. The University has already replied to the queries of Punjab Government in these matters and is ready to place all the records and facts of the matter for scrutiny of any agency in this respect,” read the statement.

The university, through the statement, claimed that the “genesis of these allegations” is “some selfish and personal motives” of certain teachers, “who want to take undue favors” .

“One of the complainants, Dr Davinder Singh Johal wants to get promoted to the post of Professor from Associate Professor, which is not possible under the rules of the UGC as there is requirement of having five research publications, whereas he only posseses three research publications.

Another complainant Dr Lakhwinder Singh Kang is an aspirant for the post of Registrar and is in the habit of making complaints against the serving Registrar in order to achieve his misplaced aspiration. In the same league, Dr NPS Saini, another complainant, is facing an enquiry regarding certain irregularities as ordered by the Government of Punjab and wants it to be scuttled by applying such undue pressure tactics,” read the statement.

It further said that another associate “of this group” also want to get certain “undue financial benefits from the back date”, which can not be given to him as per the rules and regulations.

The statement added that the GNDU, in the past few years, has achieved many laurels in the field of academics, research and sports and has emerged as a top leading University at the regional, national and international level. “It would not allow the ill designs of such individuals with selfish motives to mar the image of the University,” read the statement.

The probe is being helmed by IG, Vigilance, Manmohan Singh.