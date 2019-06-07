Toggle Menu
GNDU admissions 2019: Applications begin for UG, PG courses; check eligibility, how to applyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/gndu-admissions-2019-applications-begin-for-ug-pg-courses-check-eligibility-how-to-apply-gndu-ac-in-5770071/

GNDU admissions 2019: Applications begin for UG, PG courses; check eligibility, how to apply

GNDU admission 2019: Applications begin at gndu.ac.in for undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. Check exam dates, merit list dates and how to apply.

GNDU admission 2019: Apply at gndu.ac.in. (Representational Image)

GNDU admissions 2019: The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the varsity and its affiliated colleges. The application process has begun and interested candidates at apply at the official websites, gndu.ac.in or gnduadmissions.org.

The online application for different courses will end on different dates spread across June last weeks and July. While admission to most courses will be based on merit, for many courses including agriculture, biotechnology, botanical and environmental science, MCA in computer science, MCA in FYIC, history, Hindi, and Guru Nanak Studies etc will be based on entrance tests which will begin from July 1 and conclude on July 11. Candidates need to check the respective dates of their courses at the official website.

GNDU admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, online.gndu.ac.in
step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘campus admissions portal’ under ‘campus admission’ sub-category under ‘admissions’ in the main tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘click here to sign-up’
Step 5: Select course you wish to apply for
Step 6: Make payment
Step 7: Fill the admission form

Candidates interested in apply for regional campuses will have to do so separately at the respective websites, http://www.gndurcjal.in for Jalandhar campus, http://www.gndurcgsp.in for Gurdaspur campus and http://www.gndurcspl.in for Fattu Dhinga campus.

