GMAT restores analytical writing assessment section

The GMAT has restored its online writing assessment section for its online exam. Earlier, GMAC — the organising administration — had omitted the section for its online exam which now has been restored.

“The AWA section has remained an integral part of the GMAT exam, providing business schools with important insight and candidates with the opportunity to demonstrate critical thinking and the ability to communicate ideas. In addition to the introduction of the AWA section to the GMAT online exam, other enhancements include the ability to preview unofficial test scores immediately; additional and extended breaks; and the convenience to select the order in which the sections of the exam are taken,” GMAC said in an official statement.

“There was interest from schools to include the AWA online, and we worked to make this happen to support application cycle seasonality. We’ll continue to make investments that support our schools and test-takers with enhanced and comparable online and test center exam experiences,” it added.

For those who wanted to appear for the exam, the registration for the GMAT online exam will open on February 17 for appointment dates beginning April 8. Testing appointments remain available for the current version of the GMAT online exam through April 7.

Since the GMAT online exam launched, over 45,000 exams have been delivered in more than 150 countries, territories, and special administrative regions in support of global demand, GMAC informed.