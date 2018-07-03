NMAT by GMAC 2018: Registration begins; check eligibility, selection process and important dates

NMAT by GMAC 2018: The exam is conducted for admission to MBA or other graduate management degree courses. The exam is conducted for admission to MBA or other graduate management degree courses.

NMAT by GMAC 2018: The registration for NMAT 2018-20 has been announced by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) and then exam registration window for the same has opened today, on July 7. The last for registration is October 3, 2018. The NMAT by GMAC is conducted for admission into MBA or other graduate management degree courses. Also, from this year onwards, aspiring candidates from India can also select and send scores to schools in South Africa and Philippines. Interested ones can register at nmat.org.in. Aspirants will have the liberty to choose a test date as per their own convenience.

The 75-day test window will open in the first week of October. One will be able to choose his/her test appointment date, time and location in real-time based on the availability of seats at each test centre. An all India free mock exam will also be introduced in September to help candidates ease their anxiety and build their confidence.

The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-delivered exam and has three sections — Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning.

Read | Top 25 MBA institutes in India

How to register for NMAT by GMAC

Step 1: Log on to the official website nmat.org.in

Step 2: In the provided fields, enter contact information, personal, educational and work experience, the list of programmes to send scores, and the ID that you will use at the test centre

Step 3: Indicate your interest in participating in a search service and agree to the terms and conditions

Step 4: Select the schools to send your scores under the “Schools Preference” section. Up to five programmes are included in your registration fee

Step 5: Upload a photograph. This photograph will be included on the admit card that you must bring

Step 6: Pay the fee. You will now be able to schedule your exam and download the admit card

In 2017, NMAT registered 7 per cent growth in its test registration. Total registrations closed at 88,454 in 2017 compared to 82,928 in 2016.

Institutes accepting NMAT by GMAC score

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar

MISB Bocconi, Mumbai

ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations

Alliance University, Bangalore

Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University

BSE Institute Limited

Amity University, Delhi NCR

Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh

Benett University, Greater Noida

SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR Sonipat

Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida

University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun

Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad

BML Munjal University, Delhi

VIT University, Vellore

ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

Mody University, Rajasthan

GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad

Jindal Global Business school – Delhi/NCR

List of South African and Philippines schools

South Africa – Graduate School of Business Leadership at University of South Africa

Gordon Institute of Business Science at Pretoria University

Wits Business School

Rhodes Business School

Nelson Mandela University Business School

Milpark Business School

School of Business and Governance at North West University

Philippines

Asian Institute of Management

Ateneo Graduate School of Business

Cesar E.A. Virata School of Business

University of Philippines

College of Business Administration and Accountancy

De La Salle University

Florentino Cayco Memorial School Graduate Studies School of Business – Arellano University

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd