GMAT aspirants can now select exam slots 6 months in advanced, Aadhaar Card to be valid ID for online exams

Aspirants of Graduate Management Admissions Test (GMAT), administered by the Graduation Management Admission Council (GMAC), will now be able to schedule online exam appointments up to 6 months in advance.

The test now also has the provision to select the exam section order and candidates can view unofficial score immediately. Applicants will have to demonstrate their writing and critical thinking skills with the addition of the Analytical Writing Assessment (AWA) section. They will have the option to take advantage of two eight-minute-long breaks to prepare themselves for the next section of the exam.

Indian citizens can now also use their Aadhaar Card as valid identity proof during the GMAT online registration process. While passport remains the only acceptable identity proof for taking the exam at a test centre, Aadhaar Card has been introduced as an alternative for only online GMAT exams.

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC, said, “In order to provide more flexibility and easier access to candidates for GMAT online exam, we have introduced Aadhaar as an acceptable form of ID. Through this new feature, several thousands of Indian candidates living in remote areas will find it easier to use their Aadhaar ID and appear from virtually anywhere for the online exam.”