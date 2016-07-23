Globalisation, technology impacting legal education: Jaitley

Noting that factors like globalisation, economy and technology have changed the entire landscape of legal education in the country, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said super-specialisation in law would be in vogue in times to come.

“Between three-pronged factors — globalisation, economy and technology — the entire landscape of legal education has changed, and hence you no longer have to concentrate on the traditional concepts of legal education like criminal and civil suit law,” he said.

“To become a successful lawyer, one has to improve upon the traditional legal educational concepts. In coming days we may find the traditional concepts hardly being used and super-specialisation will be the order of the day in legal field,” Jaitley, himself a noted jurist, said.

The minister was speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the new campus of the Law College administered by Karnataka Lingayat Education Society here. Jaitley said globalisation has impacted the landscape of legal education and it will be counterproductive to de-globalise it.

“As I was on my way to the venue here, I read in a newspaper about Brexit (Britain’s exit from the European Union). Brexit itself has contracted and narrowed down the economy. So, the consequences will be far more difficult to imagine today,” he said.

Read: Top 25 Universities in India: India Rankings 2016

Noting the contribution of the Services sector in India’s economy, he stressed the need for training people to ensure the country’s growth. “The Indian economic resources extend from agriculture to industry but when one actually breaks up the Indian economy, 60 per cent is services. And globally, India is a bigger powerhouse as far as services sector is concerned,” he said. “Therefore, if India has to grow in services sector, the human minds need training to succeed,” he added.

Earlier, the Union minister inaugurated the new campus of KLE Society’s Law College. About 1,200 students from across the country are trained by 36 qualified and well experienced faculties at the college. The campus is wi-fi-enabled with internet access facility is provided to students and faculty.

For more news on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App