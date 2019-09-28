Global Teacher Prize winner urges Indian teachers to compete

The winner of the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2019 on Saturday made a call-out for “incredible” Indian teachers to be nominated for the 2020 edition of the award to help inspire others around the world with their unique stories.

Advertising

Peter Tabichi, a science teacher from Kenya, said he had met many inspirational teachers from India during the Global Teacher Prize ceremony earlier this year and urged pupils in India to pick their most inspirational teacher to nominate and teachers themselves to apply for the award before the closing deadline in mid-October.

“During the Global Teacher Prize ceremony, I met so many Indian teachers that are passionate as well as innovative in how they inspire and engage their pupils in lessons. They are really devoted to their job and deserve a spotlight thrown on the important work they do in shaping the future of India through the children they teach,” said Tabichi.

“India is a country that has all the gifts to have a very bright future. But there are still huge challenges to overcome – from the threat of automation to the workforce to climate change, war and want. A great education is the key to facing the future with confidence and that starts with great teachers growing the great minds the next generation needs. That is why I encourage inspirational Indian teachers to apply for the Global Teacher Prize 2020,” he said.

Advertising

Many Indian teachers have made the finals and been shortlisted for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize since it was first awarded in 2015.

Most recently, Swaroop Rawal, a Life Skills teacher at Lavad Primary School in Gujarat, was a top 10 finalist for the 2019 year’s prize.

Indian-origin philanthropist Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize , said: “My parents were both teachers. They came to Dubai in 1959 as immigrants from Kerala, South India. Together, they opened up and ran their first school catering for Indian expats.

As a child, I will never forget the respect my parents were shown.

“Teaching is the mother of all professions and so should be given the highest possible status. We want to give Indian teachers a platform where they highlight key issues of importance to the world.”

The annual prize, which will be announced in March 2020, is open to currently working teachers who teach children that are in compulsory schooling, or are between the ages of five and eighteen.

Teachers who teach children age 4+ in an Early Years government-recognised curriculum are also eligible, as are teachers who teach on a part-time basis, and teachers of online courses.

Teachers must spend at least 10 hours per week teaching and plan to remain in the profession for the next five years. The Top 50 shortlisted teachers will be narrowed down to the final Top 10 teachers by a Prize Committee.