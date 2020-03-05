IIT Delhi has five programmes among the top 100 and IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IISc Bangalore have recorded three programmes each. IIT Delhi has five programmes among the top 100 and IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IISc Bangalore have recorded three programmes each.

As many as 26 departments of higher education institutions in India rank among the top 100 in the world in their respective subject category, according to the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Last year, this number stood at 21. Incidentally, all 26 departments are in institutions run by the Union government — IITs, IIMs, IISc and Delhi University.

Of these, IIT Bombay has cornered more top 100 positions than any other Indian institution.

Nine of its programmes (art and design; chemistry; computer science and information systems; chemical engineering; civil and structural engineering; electrical and electronic engineering; mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering; mineral and mining engineering; and materials.

Read| IIT-Delhi in QS World top 50 for engineering

Global subject rankings: Central campuses get 26 in top-100 science engineering) are among the best 100 in the world. Last year, it had eight programmes in top 100 — chemistry is the new entrant.

IIT Delhi has five programmes among the top 100 and IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IISc Bangalore have recorded three programmes each. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore are ranked in the 51-100 band for business and management studies.

India has not only improved its performance in the top 100 club but also has more of the world’s best 50 departments.

The department of electrical and electronics engineering at IIT Delhi, the departments of chemical engineering and mineral and mining engineering departments at IIT Bombay; development studies at Delhi University and mineral and mining engineering at IIT Kharagpur are among the top 50 departments in the world in their respective fields.

Read| IIT Bombay among top 50 engineering colleges in world: QS ranking

Last year, only three Indian departments (mineral and mining engineering departments at IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur and development studies at Delhi University) were in this club.

“The rankings indicate India’s particular strength in the Natural Sciences, Life Sciences, and in Engineering disciplines,” says the statement on India’s performance released by QS Wednesday.

“The subject tables featuring the highest levels of Indian representation are: Chemistry (20 Indian universities ranked); Computer Science & Information Systems (20); Physics & Astronomy (18); Biological Sciences (16); Electrical Engineering (15); Chemical Engineering (14); and Mechanical Engineering,” the statement adds.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the world’s best-performing institution with 12 of its departments being ranked number one. This is followed by Harvard University, which is the world’s number one for 11 subjects and University of Oxford, best in eight subject tables.

QS World University Rankings by subject calculate performance based on four parameters — academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact (citations per paper) and the productivity of an institution’s research faculty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.