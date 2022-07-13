Global award winning teacher from Maharashtra resigns from govt school

ZP officials said that Disale has not specified his reason for resignation but will be serving a one month’s notice period before being relieved.

Ranjitisinh Disale, a teacher from Paritewadi Zilla Parishad (ZP) School from Maharashtra’s Solapur district; who won the prestigious global teacher award in the year 2020; has resigned from his post. Disale was facing an inquiry following his leave application to attend the Fulbright scholarship in the USA, after his selection for it in January 2022.

ZP officials said that Disale has not specified his reason for resignation but will be serving a one month’s notice period before being relieved. He is already scheduled to head to the USA for the Fulbright scholarship starting August 8 but according to sources he wishes to pursue higher education post competition of the scholarship. He plans to pursue a Master’s degree in educational policies and research at Arizona State University.

The global award-winning teacher was already at loggerheads with the Solapur ZP administration after he was denied leave to attend the coveted Fulbright scholarship in the USA. It was after the intervention by the erstwhile school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, Disale’s leaves were approved.

While denying the leaves, ZP administration had claimed that Disale was in fact absent from his post for a considerable amount of time, raising suspicions and also had not sought permission to apply for a scholarship which requires him to go out of the country. While the committee’s investigation is concluded; it is being reviewed. But Disale has already resigned from the post.

Disale had shot to fame after his recognition as an innovative teacher in Maharashtra’s ZP school for his QR-Code initiative in the year 2014. After realising that many girl students from his class are irregular in attending school daily; Disale had started recording his lectures which would then be made available online for students via a QR code pasted on their textbooks. Girls were able to attend his lectures at home with this initiative. Soon, it was replicated in 300 schools in Solapur district as a pilot project before it was extended to all textbooks across Maharashtra in the academic year 2017-18. The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) too had taken cognizance of the initiative.