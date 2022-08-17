scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

As glicthes mar CUET-UG again, Congress: Incompetence, lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar

The National Testing Agency has been forced to provide a five-day window between August 24-28 for the CUET-UG candidates whose exams have been cancelled so far.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 11:16:18 pm
Around 14.9 lakh candidates have signed up for the CUET-UG. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 Universities. (File photo, representational)

With “unavoidable technical reasons” grounding the CUET-UG in 13 centres on Wednesday, the Congress attacked the Centre, saying its “sheer incompetence” lies behind the recurrence of the glitches.

“The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of ‘unavoidable technical glitches’. The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar!” Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had previously criticised the Modi government over the issue.

The National Testing Agency has been forced to provide a five-day window between August 24-28 for the CUET-UG candidates whose exams have been cancelled so far.

On August 6, Gandhi had tweeted, “This is new education policy of Amrit Kaal…issues  being faced by the CUET candidates is the story of the country’s youth.”

Wednesday’s cancellations affected 8693 candidates, who are likely to be provided fresh slots on August 25, according to a statement issued by UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar.

Earlier, the NTA had claimed that it was tweaking the uploading process of the question papers for the computer-based test to prevent glitches. The sheer scale of the entrance also makes its task particularly challenging, the agency had said.

Around 14.9 lakh candidates have signed up for the CUET-UG. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 Universities.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:16:18 pm

