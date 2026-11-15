Giving back to nation, society is every IIT alumnus’s responsibility: Karnataka Governor

Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav on Saturday urged IIT alumni to share their knowledge and experience, mentor young people and contribute to nation-building through innovation, research and technology to help realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur and an alumni meet at the IIT Alumni Centre Bengaluru, she said studying at an IIT had long been a dream for countless students.

Education at the institutions went beyond academics, shaping personalities, broadening perspectives and transforming lives, she added.

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Congratulating IIT Kharagpur on completing 75 years, Yadav appreciated the contributions of its faculty, scientists, staff and students to the institution’s growth. She noted that India’s journey, which began with the establishment of a single IIT, had expanded to 23 institutions, reflecting the country’s progress in education, research and innovation.