Give weightage to Class 10, 11 scores in Class 12 results: Manish Sisodia to Education Minister

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to the Union Education Minister suggesting that the result for Class 12 students, whose exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during class 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

The Centre had on June 1 cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country and decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results according to a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The CBSE had set up a 13-member committee on June 4 to decide the criteria within 10 days.

“Since most of the theory subjects have exams of 70 marks each, the result can be calculated as follows — 30 marks weightage for pre-board exams and 20 marks each for class 11 and 10 exams. Remaining 30 marks can be for practical exams,” Sisodia said in the letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”.”The CBSE has permitted a moderation of plus 2 or minus 2 marks depending upon the result of the concerned school in past three years, I believe for class 12 the moderation reference should be plus 5 or minus 5 marks,” he added.

The CBSE has already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students” performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be — periodic test/unit test (10 marks), half-yearly exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks).

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister, reiterated his suggestion to have a plan ready about how students will be evaluated next year since another academic session could be affected by Covid.

“I believe it is not a wise thing to evaluate class 12 students on basis of a criteria not known to them in advance, however, in current circumstances there was no other option.

“But for next year, we should tell the students within next month that how students will be evaluated in 2022 and how exams will be conducted. I hope you will take necessary steps in this regard soon,” he said in the letter.