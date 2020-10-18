Give leaving certificates to students: Delhi govt to private schools

School children after writing board exam. (Representational)

After receiving complaints that some private schools have been withholding school leaving certificates (SLC) from students who have not paid their outstanding fees, the education department has instructed that all such students who want to migrate to government schools be given provisional admission and that private schools must issue SLCs to students.

With financial strain causing many parents to change their children’s schools this year — to cheaper private schools or government schools — a hurdle that many families have faced due to their inability to pay fees is procuring an SLC, essential to get admission in another school.

“The economic crisis caused by Covid-19 and related problems have rendered many parents unable to pay the outstanding fee in respect of their wards. It has been observed that many private schools are denying to issue Transfer Certificate (TC)/ School Leaving Certificate (SLC) to students whose fee is outstanding,” read an education department circular. Following this, the department directed that provisional admission in government schools be granted to all students who have been allotted a school through the admission process, by accepting other documents such as marksheets from the previous school and an application from the parent stating that the SLC has been denied.

Heads of government schools have also been asked to submit to district officials names of private schools that are refusing to issue SLCs. Noting that the Delhi High Court had directed in a 2019 order that “…the respondent cannot withhold the School Leaving Certificate… on the ground that school fees are yet to be paid by them”, officials have been instructed to ensure that these schools issue SLCs to their bonafide students.

Meanwhile, another phase of admissions for classes VI to IX and XI in government schools began on Saturday and shall continue till October 20.

