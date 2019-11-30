Girls should be admitted in all Sainik Schools, demand members in Lok Sabha

Before 2017 only boys were allowed in Sainik Schools. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala) Before 2017 only boys were allowed in Sainik Schools. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala)

BJP member Tapir Gao on Friday suggested in Lok Sabha that girls be allowed admission in all Sainik Schools in the country as they are playing an important role in the Indian armed forces. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, he said that currently, only a few Sainik Schools admit girls.

He said as women are being inducted in the combat wings of the armed forces, it is necessary that girls are trained to join forces.

Several members cutting across party lines associated themselves with the suggestion of Gao.

IN VIDEO | 6 Girl Cadets Creating History At Sainik School Mizoram

The Sainik Schools Society had recently reopened the registration process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2019) for girls. The registration process that was earlier closed on September 23 which will now be active for December 6, for female candidates.

Sainik Schools are premier educational institutions with the mission to prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy and other officer training academies.

Earlier, only boys were allowed to take admission in Sainik schools. The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh had given a nod to allow girls to take admission in these schools from 2017 onwards.

The entrance examination for admission to Sainik schools will be conducted on January 5, 2020 and the final merit list (with the waiting list) will be displayed on March 20, 2020. The exam is held to select students for admission to Classes 6 to 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App