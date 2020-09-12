Girls should aim higher, says JEE Main 2020 female topper

Tanuja is the only female student to have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020

JEE Main 2020: Tanuja Chakku is the only female student to have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020 result along with 23 male students from across the country. Daughter of government school teachers, Tanuja told indianexpress.com that it was love for her subjects which have made her achieve the feat.

“It is a belief that girls cannot crack Advanced or JEE (Main), but there are many social factors attached to a girl’s education which are not there for boys. Girls too should aim higher and score 100 percentile. This is not the end-point but the start,” said the female topper.

Tanuja had attempted the January session of JEE Main as well in which she had scored 99.995 percentile marks. She again appeared for the September attempt despite the pandemic as she wanted to practice her skills after the long halt. “The long lockdown was more like a holiday. While earlier I used to give around 12 hours a day to studies, it came down to 8-10 hours during the pandemic but I wanted to stay focused so I studied daily,” she said. During the lockdown, to remain calm she also started practicing western dance as a hobby.

The 17-year-old said she had divided her time in preparing for JEE Advanced as well as JEE Main. “Since it was a long time, it was not possible to read and re-read again and again, I shifted more focus to sample papers. Attempting sample papers had kept me motivated and writing frequently in an exam-like scenario made me more confident during the test,” she said.

Tanuja said what works the best during preparation are the self-prepared notes. If one can clear the concepts in mind beforehand and manage time during the exam, they can crack the entrance tests. Mock tests too are critical and more so is learning from every mistake done in mock tests,” said the Telangana resident.

She aims to study computer science from IIT-Bombay. “I love mathematics and computer science will help me put mathematics in the logical application. I want to study from IIT-Bombay as I have heard from seniors that it is the best IIT.”

JEE Advanced, she says, is a test of time as well as knowledge. “JEE Main is comparatively easier than Advanced as we have more time to solve each question. I am afraid I might not be able to finish the exam, however, the aim is to be more accurate at the questions I attempt. I usually start with physics first then chemistry and then mathematics at the end because it is sometimes lengthy.

Tanuja’s also has a sister who would be appearing for NEET tomorrow.

