Girls’ schools take lead at govt’s ‘excellence awards’

High pass percentages in board exams, swachhata awards, and distinctions in various fields by students and teachers of various Delhi government schools were recognised and awarded in ‘Excellence Awards’ 2019 organised by the government’s education department Wednesday.

Advertising

In a ceremony wherein 27 schools were recognised for their achievements, a majority of these were girls’ schools, including one which was adjudged the best school in Delhi — Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Ramesh Nagar.

Of the seven awarded ‘best school’ at the district level, five were girls’ schools. Of the 18 awarded ‘best school’ at the zonal level, 13 were girls’ schools.

An education department official said the parameters on the basis of which schools were adjudged were academic results, achievements in sports, cultural and co-curricular activities, infrastructure and stock management.

They were awarded for their achievements in 2017-2018.

Different winning schools highlighted different achievements. Ravi Shankar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Bawana, had pass percentages of 99.29 in Class X and 98.75 in Class XII, won a state-level swachhata award and the third position in an international throwball tournament held in Thailand. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Rajouri Garden Extension, had been given a ‘brain tank’ award by CBSE, and one of its teachers is a Fulbright scholar. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Moti Nagar, highlighted it had a 100 pass percentage in Class X for the last five years, and between 97-100 percent in Class XII. Apart from schools, 196 students who topped in Class X and XII examinations were recognised and awarded Rs 5,000 each.