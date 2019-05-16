Girls outshine boys in AMU Class 12 examination

Umamah Ilyas, PCB student of Senior Secondary School-Girls has topped the Class 12 examination of the Aligarh Muslim University, while Ambereen Tayyab, also a PCB student of Senior Secondary School-Girls secured the second position. Zainab Jawed (PCB) and Laiba Hashmi (PCB) of Senior Secondary School-Girls shared the third rank with Aman Ahmad Khan (PCB) of Sayyid Hamid Senior Secondary School-Boys.

Umamah Ilyas scored 96.80 percent, while Ambereen Tayyab closely trailed behind with 96 per cent. Zainab Jawed, Laiba Hashmi and Aman Ahmad Khan secured 95 per cent each.

Jaydeep Chaudhary with 92.41 percent is the individual topper of the commerce stream and M Hassan Ullah Khan topped the social science stream with 94.60 percent.

A total of 94.35 per cent students have passed the Senior Secondary School Certificate Part-2 examination for the session 2018-19.

“Out of total 2514 students, who appeared in the annual examination, 2051 have secured first division while 306 have scored second division and 15 students have passed with third division,” said Mujibullah Zuberi, Controller of Examinations.