GIFT City forms expert panel to assess applications from foreign universities

GUJARAT’S GIFT City has formed a three-member expert committee comprising eminent academicians for scrutiny and evaluation of applications from foreign universities keen on setting up their offshore campuses in India.

The committee formed in late January is headed by Prof Sudhir Jain, founding director of IIT, Gandhinagar (IITGN) and present Vice-Chancellor of BHU, and includes Prof Rajat Moona, current IITGN director and Prof Pramath Raj Sinha, founding dean of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and founder and trustee at Ashoka University.

The GIFT City, Gandhinagar, through International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), on February 23 notified applications for setting up International Branch Campuses or Offshore Education Centres under IFSCA Regulations, 2022.

“The GIFT City recently formed the expert committee after the government notified the rules in October 2022. The members are well known educationists from across the country,” Tapan Ray, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, said.

All three members of the expert panel have IIT-Kanpur connect. While Prof Jain and Prof Moona are faculty at IIT-Kanpur, Prof Sinha and Prof Moona are its alumni.

Prof Jain has held the position of founding director of IITGN for three terms and was the dean of resource planning and generation at IIT-Kanpur.

Prof Moona has served as Director of IIT-Bhilai and Director General of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. He is an active member of the technical expert panel of the Election Commission for EVMs and has been instrumental in defining EVMs and VVPAT.

Prof Sinha completed his BTech from IIT-Kanpur in 1986 and then went on to do his Masters’ and PhD in mechanical engineering and applied mechanics from the University of Pennsylvania.

In over one month since its formation, the committee has met thrice to understand the functioning and mandate of the panel, among other things. The most recent meeting was held in February third week to look into the application of Australia’s Deakin University, the first foreign institute that applied for setting up its campus in the country. The official announcement about Deakin University campus in GIFT-City will be made by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his visit to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on March 8.

On the status of Deakin University’s application, Prof Moona said, “We have had two rounds of meetings with Deakin University. The process of forwarding them to the GIFT City Board of Directors is still under process.”

“The GIFT City is working on at least two-three more applications. They are currently being scrutinised,” he added.