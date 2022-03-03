GGSIPU starts online admission process for academic year 2022-23, six new programmes this session

The Guru Gobind Singh IP University (GGSIPU) has started its online admission process for the academic year 2022-23, with more than 40 thousand seats on offer for its various courses. The university has also launched six new programmes in the coming academic session.

The university has around 185 different programmes ranging from undergraduate to research level available at 13 University Schools, one virtual School of Medical & Para – Medical Sciences, two Centres of Excellence, and 111 affiliated institutes of the Delhi-NCR area.

Read | Indian MBBS students in Ukraine may be forced to shift to other medical schools to complete studies

The six new courses to be started are M.Ed Special Education (Intellectual Disabilities), Master of Design (Industrial Design), Master of Design (Interior Design), B. Design (Industrial Design), B. Design (Interactive Design) and B.Design ( Interior Design).

“Lateral entry to existing B. Design programme will also be available for the academic session 2022-2023,” the university said in a statement. While the design programmes will be available at the University School of Design and Innovation at the Surajmal Vihar campus, the Special Education programme will be available at the University School of Education of Dwarka campus.

“Like previous years, this year too, the University will conduct computer-based entrance tests (CETs) for admission to 50 academic programmes at eight cities of the country, including Delhi – NCR area. The University has already released the admission brochure for the MBA programme. MBA- Analytics programme is being introduced from the new academic session 2022 – 23,” GSSIPU PRO Nalini Ranjan said in a statement.

“The East Delhi campus is fully functional from the last academic session. An Incubation Centre and Auditorium – cum- Placement Centre are on the verge of completion at the Dwarka campus. The Incubation Centre is aimed at providing support to students to nurture their ideas, innovations & creations,” he said.

The university has two schemes for “meritorious and EWS students of the University”.

Under the EWS Scheme, GGSIPU provides financial assistance to students belonging to the economically weaker sections of society. The University has granted financial assistance to the extent of Rs 2.25 crore to 523 students under the scheme in the year 2022-21.

The Merit – cum – Means scheme is a Delhi government imitative that provides financial assistance to meritorious students and needy students for pursuing higher education.

“Delhi govt. gave Rs 29.73 crore to 4,897 students under this scheme for the year 2020 – 21.

Thus, thousands of students of the University are benefitted every year through both the welfare schemes,” the university said.

The online apply option for all programmes is available at ipu.admissions.nic.in The admission brochures and other details are available at ipu.ac.in. The last date of submission of the online application form for the MBA programme is April 15, and for the rest of the programmes is April 30.