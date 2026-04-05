IP University’s postgraduate online course on society and media sees over 1,700 enrolments on SWAYAM

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has launched the eighth cycle of its postgraduate-level online course “Society and Media” on the SWAYAM platform of the Ministry of Education. The course, which carries four academic credits, has already seen enrolment of over 1,700 learners from across the country.

The course was first introduced in 2019 and was the first postgraduate-level Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) offered by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. Since its launch, it has completed seven cycles and reached more than 10,000 learners nationwide.

The 15-week programme includes around 40 modules. It covers a range of topics such as media representation, social stereotyping, digital participation, media literacy, and the role of media in social change. It also examines how media engages with issues related to caste, class, gender, religion, and regional identities.