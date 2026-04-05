IP University’s postgraduate online course on society and media sees over 1,700 enrolments on SWAYAM

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The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has launched the eighth cycle of its postgraduate-level online course “Society and Media” on the SWAYAM platform of the Ministry of Education. The course, which carries four academic credits, has already seen enrolment of over 1,700 learners from across the country.
The course was first introduced in 2019 and was the first postgraduate-level Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) offered by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. Since its launch, it has completed seven cycles and reached more than 10,000 learners nationwide.
The 15-week programme includes around 40 modules. It covers a range of topics such as media representation, social stereotyping, digital participation, media literacy, and the role of media in social change. It also examines how media engages with issues related to caste, class, gender, religion, and regional identities.
Offered under the university’s mass communication programme, the course is coordinated by Prof. Durgesh Tripathi. It is designed as an interdisciplinary programme and is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The course also allows credit transfer for students who successfully complete it.
The content for the course has been developed with inputs from faculty members and experts from institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Delhi, Indira Gandhi National Open University, and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, among others.
According to the university, the course has also been recognised among the top 100 online courses globally by Class Central, a MOOC aggregator. The current cycle continues to attract learners from diverse academic backgrounds, reflecting growing interest in interdisciplinary media studies in an online format.