IP University extends application deadline for CET 2026, merit-based programmes to April 11

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for admission to various programmes for the 2026 academic session. According to an official notice issued by IP University on March 31, candidates can now apply till April 11. Earlier, the deadline to submit applications for Common Entrance Tests (CETs), national-level test-based admissions, and merit-based programmes was March 31.

The university said the decision to extend the deadline was taken following requests from prospective applicants seeking more time to complete their forms.

ALSO READ | IP University launches new programme – BMS; 60 seats in offer

The application process is being conducted online through the university’s admission portals. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses offered by the university and its affiliated institutes can complete their registration within the revised timeline.