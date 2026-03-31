IP University extends application deadline for CET 2026, merit-based programmes to April 11

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Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for admission to various programmes for the 2026 academic session. According to an official notice issued by IP University on March 31, candidates can now apply till April 11. Earlier, the deadline to submit applications for Common Entrance Tests (CETs), national-level test-based admissions, and merit-based programmes was March 31.
The university said the decision to extend the deadline was taken following requests from prospective applicants seeking more time to complete their forms.
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The application process is being conducted online through the university’s admission portals. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses offered by the university and its affiliated institutes can complete their registration within the revised timeline.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and open the admissions portal.
Step 2: Click on the registration link and create an account using your name, email ID, and mobile number.
Step 3: Log in using the generated credentials.
Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.
Step 5: Select the programme you wish to apply for.
Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
Step 8: Carefully review all the details entered in the form.
Step 9: Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.
The university conducts its own CETs for several programmes, while admissions to some courses are based on national-level test scores or merit in qualifying examinations. Candidates are advised to check programme-specific eligibility criteria and admission requirements before applying.
Applicants should also keep track of further updates, including exam dates, admit card release, and counselling schedules, on the official websites. The university has advised candidates to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.