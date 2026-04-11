IPU extends deadline for national-level test, merit-based admissions to April 30

Interested candidates can check ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in for more information

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) or the IP University (IPU) has announced that candidates can now submit online applications for its national-level test-based and merit-based programmes until April 30.

The university has advised applicants to carefully choose the correct programme and corresponding programme code while filling out the form. Officials cautioned against rushing through the application process, emphasising the need for accuracy in selecting course details.

It was also clarified that separate application routes exist for CET-based programmes, national-level tests, and merit-based admissions, and candidates should ensure they apply through the appropriate category. The application window for CET-based programmes has already been closed.