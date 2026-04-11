IPU extends deadline for national-level test, merit-based admissions to April 30

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) or the IP University (IPU) has announced that candidates can now submit online applications for its national-level test-based and merit-based programmes until April 30.
The university has advised applicants to carefully choose the correct programme and corresponding programme code while filling out the form. Officials cautioned against rushing through the application process, emphasising the need for accuracy in selecting course details.
It was also clarified that separate application routes exist for CET-based programmes, national-level tests, and merit-based admissions, and candidates should ensure they apply through the appropriate category. The application window for CET-based programmes has already been closed.
For further details and updates, applicants are encouraged to visit the university’s official websites.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University – ipu.ac.in, and open the admissions portal.
Step 2: Click on the registration link and create an account using your name, email ID, and mobile number.
Step 3: Log in using the generated credentials.
Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.
Step 5: Select the programme you wish to apply for.
Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
Step 8: Carefully review all the details entered in the form.
Step 9: Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.
For this academic year, IPU has introduced 24 new courses. These include programmes such as Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), lateral entry into B.S. (Packaging Technology), MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, MA in Mass Communication (Weekend Programme), additional weekend courses in selected fields, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BTech in Industrial Chemistry, BSc in Clinical Psychology, BTech in Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems, along with new offerings in Teacher Education and Inclusive Education.
CUET scores in IPU are adopted as a secondary channel for admission to most programmes at the university. The university had earlier clarified that seats not allocated through the university-conducted entrance test scores will be offered based on CUET merit.