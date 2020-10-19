Efforts are made to make India a global hub for higher education: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore today. File

Congratulating the graduates in Kannada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his address at the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore said, “Now you are going out of a formal university campus to the large campus of the real-life university. It will be a campus where, along with the degree, your ability and the applicability of the knowledge you have acquired will work.”

Modi also advised the fresh graduates to think about the implications of their knowledge. “When we talk about initiation, it is not just an opportunity to get a degree. It inspires new resolutions for the next stage of life,” said Modi. He further said that efforts are made to make India a global hub for education. “Skilling, reskilling and upskilling are the need of the day and the National Education Policy focuses on it,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s policies on higher education saying that not only the new institutions were opened up, but, “these institutions also work to ensure reforms to gender and social participation in governance.”

Modi added, “In the last 5-6 years, 7 new IIMs have been set up. Before that, there were 13 IIM in the country. After 2014, 15 AIIMS have either been set up in the country or are in the process of starting.”

Further, he talked about the National Education Policy saying, “It is a huge campaign to bring fundamental changes to the entire education set up in the country from pre-nursery to PhD. Focus is being made on a multidimensional approach to make our country’s able youth more competitive.”

The prime minister also congratulated the varsity for being a major hub of the rich education system of ancient India and the aspirations and capabilities of future India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd