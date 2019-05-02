Declared! CBSE Class 12th result 2019: How to check online, via app

CBSE class 12th result 2019 today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of class 12 today, May 2 and it is available at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Union HRD Minister has congratulated CBSE and toppers.

LIVE Updates | CBSE Class 12 result 2019

The overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12th exam is 83.4 per cent. Hansika Shukla of DPS Meerut road Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora SD Public school Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh scored 499 out of 500 and emerged as toppers

Microsoft is also hosting the result. The SMS organizer application would alert students about their results as soon as it is announced and it does not even require internet. This facility can be handy as over 31 lakh students will be checking the result on the same day and it might lead to the crashing of the websites.

CBSE Class 12th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download result link

Step 3: Once the page opens, enter registration number or roll number

Step 4: The Class 12 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The CBSE class 10 and class 12 results will also be available on the website, bing.com. From 2017 onwards, the bing.com is hosting the CBSE results. To check result on the website one has to open the link and type CBSE 12 result or CBSE 10 results and the same will be available.

CBSE Class 12th result 2019: How to check via app

Step 1: Download SMS organiser from Android

Step 2: Open the app

Step 3: You will receive a notification, ‘CBSE exam results on your phone’ click on ‘register’

Step 4: Fill in details

Step 5: You will get the result as soon as it is declared

Students can pre-register for the result, as and when they want and they will automatically get an alert on their mobile as the result is announced, irrespective of their awareness about the result declaration or their internet connectivity.

Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year examination that was concluded on April 4 with 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates.