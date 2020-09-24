Geospatial tech now under NET, GATE exams

The subject deals with applying the latest tools to spatially map the earth to study the planet and its resources. Representational image/ file

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has approved a new subject, Geospatial Technologies, to be included in the National Eligibility Test (NET) and General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). This subject will be for aspirants clearing these exams for Junior Research Fellow in any of the labs operating under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The subject deals with applying the latest tools to spatially map the earth to study the planet and its resources. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Swamitva, an initiative to map rural inhabited villages with drones. The aim is to improve planning in revenue collection and implement property rights at the village level.

A special committee led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan had recommended the inclusion of this subject in national-level competitive examinations and eventually at research levels.

