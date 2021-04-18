Gender sensitisation project in Punjab govt schools

All block mentors (BMs) will be master trainers for project. BMs will be given online training in different batches from April 19 to April 30. (File)

THE PUNJAB school education department has decided to start a ‘gender sensitisation project’ in government schools across the state.

A spokesperson of the department said that under the leadership of Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, they have been making continuous efforts to raise the standard of students.

As part of these efforts, the ‘gender sensitisation project’ is being launched during the 2021-22 academic session for students of classes VI to VIII. This project will be implemented in all government schools.

All block mentors (BMs) will be master trainers for project. BMs will be given online training in different batches from April 19 to April 30.

The training will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm. Training will not be held on April 21 and April 24 to 26.