Gender-ratio improves in IIM-Kozhikode, admits over 50 per cent women in PGP batch

It seems this year, the IIMs have improved gender diversity on the campuses. IIM-Kozhikode claims that this year’s PGP-24 batch is also one of the most diverse batches of the institute in recent years with as many as 52 per cent of the upcoming cohort is female.

For IIM-K — the class of 2022 — will also be a culturally diverse one with representations from all corners of the country – Northern India (35 per cent), Southern India (28.4 per cent), Western India (14.8 per cent), Eastern India (13.41 per cent), Central India (5.69 per cent) and North-Eastern India (2.03 per cent), claims the institute. Further, 40 per cent of the PGP-24 batch is from non-engineering disciplines including architecture, arts, and sciences, commerce, management, and medicine.

IIM-Rohtak too has enrolled 69 per cent females in its PGP batch. This is the highest ever number of females across the IIMs so far. IIM-Rohtak has come along improved from only 9 per cent female enrolment in 2017 to 69 per cent now.

Both IIMs will be holding their classes online. For IIM-K the enrolled batch of 2019-2021 is set to complete its third-term classes and exams online while the 2020 batch will commence its term IV classes online by August 10. The first class for 2020-22 batch will be held virtually from August 12. The institute will also be conducting a virtual orientation session for the new inductees of its flagship programme before the commencement of the classes, it informed in an official statement.

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, director IIM-Rohtak informed that one of the reasons behind high female enrolment could be the fact that the institute started its classes on-time via online modes despite the pandemic. “We reached out to female applicants who were eligible for admissions to IIMs and asked them to consider us. There were around 12,000 such candidates. Additionally, we tied-up with five banks to facilitate loans for fee payment. We stayed relevant in all aspects. Also, over the time our research reputation has gone up which was a major attraction for students,” he informed indianexpress.com

