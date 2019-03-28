Minor improvement in gender ratio in IIM-Bangalore’s EPGP programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore’s Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) in Management has witnessed an improvement in gender ratio from last year. In the 2019-20 batch, around 62 (77.5 per cent) male candidates took admission, while the number of female enrollment rose to 18 (22.5 per cent), a slight increase from 21 per cent last year. Last year, 17 female candidates enrolled in IIM Bangalore’s one-year MBA programme.

Advertising

According to Professor G Sabarinathan, chairman, admissions and financial aid, IIM-Bangalore, “There has been an improvement in the gender ratio from 21 per cent to 22 per cent, an increase in international work experience from 26 per cent to 36 per cent, PSU/ Government sector from 12 per cent to 21 per cent, and engineering from 81 per cent to 86 per cent. There are more students from the finance sector (6 per cent) and energy sector (21 per cent).”

Video | CAT 2018 toppers’ list

The professor further said the institute has a class of students from fairly diverse backgrounds.

IIM-B’s one-year MBA programme was inaugurated on March 27, 2019. This year, 62 male candidates and 18 female candidates enrolled for the one-year MBA programme. There are 13 candidates from the public sector, 61 from private, four from the government, one from NGO and another one is self-employed.

The institute’s EPGP program was ranked top 49 in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2017. The EPGP is designed to enhance skills and capabilities essential for responsible positions at senior management levels.