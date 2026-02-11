Gender gap in STEM learning widens, despite female intake at IITs doubling in 7 years

Female enrolment across five IITs has nearly doubled since 2018. While male intake shows a steadier rise, the gender-gap in STEM learning has also widened.

Written by: Deepto Banerjee
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Admissions data from IITs show that while growth of women in STEM learning has increased steadily, so has the gap between male and female candidatesAdmissions data from IITs show that while growth of women in STEM learning has increased steadily, so has the gap between male and female candidates (AI Generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, observed every year on February 11 by UNESCO, is meant to celebrate women’s contributions to science while nudging institutions to confront an uncomfortable truth: progress is visible, but parity is still far off. In India’s most ‘prestigious’ engineering classrooms, that contradiction is playing out.

Female enrollment across five Indian Institutes of Technology has nearly doubled over the last seven years, rising from 1,621 in 2018 to 3,247 in 2025. The growth rate among women has consistently outpaced that of men. And yet, the gender gap has not narrowed, but widened. Over the same period, the difference between male and female candidates increased from 7,007 to 9,153.

The figures are drawn from the seat allotment data of five IIT regions as mentioned in the report. These are IIT-Bombay, Madras, Delhi, Kanpur, and Kharagpur, often seen as bellwethers for trends in engineering education because of their NIRF ranking, legacy, reputation, and academic influence.

LIVE UPDATES | JEE Mains 2026 January Session-I Results

So what do the year-wise numbers reveal?

In 2018, these five IITs admitted 8,628 male and 1,621 female candidates, leaving a gap of 7,007 candidates, with women accounting for just under 16% of the total intake. In 2019, female admissions rose to 2,164, but male intake climbed faster in absolute terms to 9,520, expanding the gap to 7,356. The pandemic years did little to disrupt this trajectory. In 2020, women crossed the 2,700 mark, yet the gap widened further to 7,817 as male admissions crossed 10,500.

By 2021, female numbers dipped marginally to 2,698 while male intake remained above 10,500, pushing the gap close to 7,900. The post-pandemic rebound in 2022 and 2023 saw steady increases in women’s intake — from 2,854 to 3,048 — but male numbers rose in parallel, stretching the gap from 8,164 to 8,724. In 2024, despite female admissions holding steady at just over 3,000, the gap crossed the 9,000 mark for the first time. By 2025, even as female intake touched a seven-year high of 3,247, the gender gap peaked at 9,153 candidates, with women making up roughly one-fifth of the total intake.

How India’s numbers connect to the global picture that UNESCO flags

UNESCO’s global data places India’s IIT story within a wider pattern. Women continue to represent less than one-third of the world’s researchers, a figure UNESCO has repeatedly highlighted as a structural concern for science systems worldwide. Closing the gender gap, the organisation notes, is not just about fairness but about improving the quality, relevance, and impact of science, technology, and innovation.

Drawing on disaggregated data from public, private, higher education, and non-profit sectors, UNESCO points to three persistent global gaps. Young women are more likely than young men to enroll in higher education overall — 46% compared to 40% — yet they account for only 35% of science graduates. Just one in three scientific researchers globally is a woman.

Story continues below this ad

And while women are approaching more equitable representation in academia and the public sector, men continue to dominate research roles in the private sector in most countries. UNESCO has also placed special emphasis on women’s participation in emerging and critical fields such as quantum science and water sciences, areas where gaps in early stages can have long-term consequences.

Do some IITs perform better than others?

A closer look at institute-wise data offers nuance without altering the broader picture. IIT Madras has consistently recorded the highest absolute number and proportion of female students among the five, with female intake rising from 519 in 2018 to 1,173 in 2025. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi also show steady increases, with Bombay admitting 721 women and Delhi 767 women in 2025. These three institutes have typically had a relatively higher share of female candidates compared to IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur, where female numbers have grown more slowly and remained under 300 in several years.

However, across all five IITs, male admissions continue to dominate each year. Even in IIT Madras, where women’s participation is comparatively stronger, the gap remains substantial because male intake has expanded alongside female admissions rather than being offset by them.

Admissions to all IITs are conducted through the Joint Entrance Examination, one of the most widely taken and competitive exams in India, making IIT intake patterns a useful proxy for understanding access to elite STEM education. Focusing on the top five also allows for a consistent comparison among the country’s most prestigious engineering institutions, where shifts in enrollment often signal broader trends in science and technology education.

Deepto Banerjee
Deepto Banerjee
twitter

Deepto Banerjee is a journalist with The Indian Express, where he currently serves as a senior sub-editor. He extensively writes on topics like education, policy, employment, study-abroad trends, student affairs, and career-related issues, among others. He holds a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) New Delhi. Before joining Indian Express Digital, Deepto was with The Times of India, where he covered a broad spectrum of topics, from education and student welfare to educational policies. Outside of work, he has a passion for photography. Reach out to him via X, or LinkedIn. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
vande mataram
All 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram must before National Anthem when played together: MHA
India-US trade
White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops 'certain pulses'
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce
'Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav': Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says 'actor will be out soon'
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Kerala first blind judge
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
blood sugar
'Is a blood sugar reading of 156 normal 2 hours after eating?'
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
T20 World Cup: Before India clash, Pakistan get in the groove with comprehensive win over USA
Pakistan handed USA a defeat by 32 runs in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
After Microsoft, Amazon plans to launch new content marketplace for AI training: Report
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Samsung Unpacked 2026
'Is a blood sugar reading of 156 normal 2 hours after eating?'
blood sugar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
Kerala first blind judge
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi
After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement