Gen Z knows networking matters. They just haven’t been shown how: LinkedIn

As many as 83% of Gen Z professionals in India are holding back from networking — even though the people they’re hesitant to approach may be more willing to help than they think. That’s how much more likely Indian job applicants on LinkedIn are to get hired when they have an inside connection, compared with those without one.
Yet, 83% of Gen Z professionals in India aren’t networking with people who could potentially help them navigate their careers. So, what’s stopping them? As per report, 44% fear being judged, 39% worry about bothering people, and 37% fear sounding inauthentic.
And there’s another problem: 52% don’t know where to start.
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Nearly 8 in 10 Gen Z professionals in India (79%) recognise the importance of professional relationships. However, more than half (52%) aren’t sure how to build them, while 53% struggle to turn contacts into meaningful connections.
Most strikingly, 59% say nobody has clearly shown them how to network.
That gap matters even more as AI transforms the way people work, search for jobs and build careers. Skills remain critical, but relationships can be the bridge between knowing about an opportunity and actually getting it.
Nearly 30% of Gen Z professionals in India say they have found their next role through their professional communities online. The surprising part? People are willing to help.
Gen Z may fear that reaching out will be intrusive. But older generations appear to be far more receptive than they expect.
92% of Millennials and 95% of Gen X professionals say they would help someone at the start of their career — even if they didn’t know them.
In other words, the biggest networking barrier may not always be other people. It may be the assumption that they don’t want to hear from you.
Networking doesn’t have to start with “Can we connect?”
LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor, LinkedIn News, Nirajita Banerjee says:
“Networking doesn’t have to mean cold outreach or awkward introductions. It can start with something as simple as engaging with content, sharing perspectives on topics you care about, or reconnecting with people in your existing network.”
And small interactions can have a measurable impact.
LinkedIn data shows members are almost 3x more likely to receive a connection request and almost 5x more likely to receive a message if they’ve interacted with a post from one of their connections.
Five ways Gen Z can start building their network
1. Find your common ground
Start with alumni, university peers, people in your industry, or professionals working in areas you want to explore.
2. Follow before you connect
There’s no rule saying your first move has to be a connection request. Follow people whose work interests you and engage with what they share.
3. Start small
A thoughtful comment or genuine question can be enough to start a relationship. You don’t need the perfect opening line.
4. Don’t wait until you need a job
The best professional relationships are built before they become useful. Make your network about curiosity and shared interests — not just opportunities.
5. Give people the benefit of the doubt
You might worry about bothering someone. They might actually be happy to help. You won’t know unless you reach out.