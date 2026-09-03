Gen Z knows networking matters. They just haven’t been shown how: LinkedIn

Gen Z may fear that reaching out will be intrusive. But older generations appear to be far more receptive than they expect. (Image: AI generated)

As many as 83% of Gen Z professionals in India are holding back from networking — even though the people they’re hesitant to approach may be more willing to help than they think. That’s how much more likely Indian job applicants on LinkedIn are to get hired when they have an inside connection, compared with those without one.

Yet, 83% of Gen Z professionals in India aren’t networking with people who could potentially help them navigate their careers. So, what’s stopping them? As per report, 44% fear being judged, 39% worry about bothering people, and 37% fear sounding inauthentic.

And there’s another problem: 52% don’t know where to start.