Goa Common Entrance Test 2022 postponed: Exam to be conducted on June 27, 28

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has announced that the exam date for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notification on GCET website — dte.goa.gov.in.

The exam, which was earlier scheduled to take place on May 11 and 12 this year, will now take place on June 27 and 28, 2022. However, the dates can still be changed, and “the dates shall be confirmed only 10 days prior to the exam,” a statement from DTE read.

While the candidates are still waiting for the registration of GCET 2022 to begin, DTE has said the details will soon be revealed at the official DTE website — dte.goa.gov.in. “The procedure and schedule of acceptance of application forms for GCET-2022 shall be duly notified on the DTE website. Schedule of subsequent activities related to admissions, shall be notified, after conduct of GCET-2022,” the notification from DTE read.

Goa Common Entrance Test is a state-level entrance exam which is conducted for admissions to several professional degree courses in the branch of Engineering in several colleges across the state of Goa. This entrance exam is conducted by Goa’s Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).

The exam is always conducted in English in pen and paper mode, and the exam is usually two hours long. The exam is conducted annually on undergraduate level.