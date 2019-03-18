Goa Board postpones HSSC exams after Manohar Parrikar’s demise

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has postponed the board exams for class 12 on the pretext of the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar after a prolonged illness.

Advertising

The Centre government has declared national mourning on March 18, 2019 (Monday). All banks, offices and educational institutes will remain shut today in Goa. Today’s paper of banking, logic, computer science and co-operation of class 12 students of Goa board thus stands postponed.

The revised dates for the exam are yet to be announced by the GBSHSE. The Goa board class 12 exams had begun from February 28 and are scheduled to be concluded on March 26, 2019.

Remaining exams for class 12 students of Goa Board are as follows –

Advertising

Parrikar was the son of a small-town grocer and graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He was the Defence Minister from 2014 to 2017. He was also at the helm when the Army conducted the cross-border surgical strike of 2016.

Read| From IIT graduate to four times Goa CM: Manohar Parrikar

He was suffering from a pancreatic ailment and breathed his last at his Goa residence on Sunday. He died at 63.