GBSHSE Goa Class 12th results 2019: Date and time

Goa Class 12th results 2019: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results of HSSC Class 12 board examinations on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in. The results will also be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The students can also avail results by app or by sms.

Around 20,000 students appeared for the GBSHSE exams in March.

Goa Class 12th results 2019: Date and time

The GBSHSE Class 12 results will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The students can check the results through the official websites, gbshse.gov.in. If the official website stops working, the results will be avaialable at examresults.net/goa, schools9.com, results.amarujala.com, KnowYourResult.com, Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, indiaresults.com

Goa GBSHSE Class 12th results 2019: How to check results

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Goa HSSC results 2019’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Goa GBSHSE Class 12th results 2019: How to check via SMS

The students can also check their scores through an SMS. Follow the below mentioned steps to check the same.

SMS

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263 GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888 GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750 GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242.

Pass percentage last year

Last year, the pass percentage stood at 84.6 per cent. In 2017, 88.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.

The private candidates are supposed to collect their passing certificate cum statement of grade/marks from Board’s office, Alto Betim Bardez Goa, by producing hall ticket. The Goa Board took strict measures this year with not allowing candidates enter exam hall who arrive more than half-an-hour late after the exam started. Moreover, Goa Board instructions examiners that no student should be allowed to leave the examination hall before 11 am.