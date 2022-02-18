GBSHSE Goa Board SSC, HSSC term-II datesheet released; check details

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the term-II time-table for SSC and HSSC term II board exams 2021-22. The term-II exams for both SSC and HSSC will begin on April 5. Students can check their time table on the official website – gbshse.gov.in.

The SSC exams will conclude on April 26. The exam will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12 noon. Candidates have been advised to reach the exam centre at 10 am. No student will be allowed entry to the exam hall half an hour later of the commencement of the exam.

The practical exams will begin from March 1, 2022 while for pre-vocational students the practical exams will be conducted from March 14 onwards.

The HSSC exams will be conducted from 9 am and 11:30 am. The timing of the exams have been mentioned with each exam in the time table. The general stream practical exam for HSSC students will begin on March 1. The practicals for NSQF subjects will begin on March 15.