GBSHSE Goa board SSC, HSSC Term 2 date sheet released; check full schedule

GBSHSE Board exams 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today released the term 2 datesheet for SSC and HSSC board exams 2023. Students can check date sheet at the official website – gbshse.in

The SSC Exams will be conducted between April 1 to 8 while the HSSC exams will be held from March 15 to March 31. The exams will be conducted at 31 exam centres. A total of 4 centres have been assigned for students appearing with Urdu medium.

As per the schedule, SSC practical exams will be conducted from March 1 onwards while HSSC practical exams will be held from February 1 and the NSQF Practucal exams will begin from February 7 onwards.

In the last year’s Goa board result, board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.75 per cent with a total of 18,869 students qualifying the SSC exam this year. In class 12, board recorded a pass percentage was 92.66 per cent. There were 18,112 students who took the examination of which 16,783 passed. Of 8861 boys who took the examination 90.66 per cent passed and of 9251 girls (94.58 per cent) passed.