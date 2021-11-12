GBSHSE Goa Board SSC, HSSC term-1 exam time table released; check details

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the term-1 time-table for SSC and HSSC term-1 board exams 2021-22. The term-1 exams for SSC will begin from December 1 and for HSSC the exams will begin from December 8. Students can check their time table on the official website – gbshse.gov.in.

For HSSC vocational students, the exams will begin from January 5, 2022 and end on January 11. The SSC exams will begin from 10:30 am and the candidates have been advised to reach the exam centre at 10 am. No student will be allowed entry to the exam hall half an hour later of the commencement of the exam.

Read | MSBSHSE Maharashtra board starts exam fee refund process

The practical exams will begin from March 1, 2022 while for pre-vocational students the practical exams will be conducted from March 14 onwards.

The HSSC exams will be conducted from 9 am and 11:30 am. The timing of the exams have been mentioned with each exam in the time table. The general stream prachtical exam for HSSC students will begin from February 18. The practicals for NSQF subjects will begin from February 14.