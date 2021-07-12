GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 result 2021 today: When and where to check

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 result 2021: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (GBSHSE) will declare the SSC (class 10) result today. The board will conduct a press conference at 5 pm. The Goa Board SSC results will be available for students after the conference is over. The chairman of the Directorate of Education, Porvorim, will make a presentation on the analysis and other features of the results.

The board has cancelled the class 10 exams owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The Goa education board, which cancelled its class 10 final exams this year, has formulated a scheme for finalising the results of students based on their internal assessment conducted by schools during the academic year and an objective criterion developed by the board.

Read | GBSHSE Class 10th evaluation criteria

The GBSHSE class 10 result have been prepared on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by schools and an objective criterion developed by the board this year. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exam.

For students taking the class 10 examinations privately who have no internal assessment, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said the government may hold a one-day or three-day examination. He said that similar examinations may also be held for students wanting to opt for the Science stream or diploma courses. While the tentative date for this will be towards the end of July, Sawant said, the students will get at least a 15-day heads up before the actual date of the examination.