GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 result declared: Girls outshine boys; overall pass percentage 92.66%

Saturday, May 21, 2022
By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2022 6:25:15 pm
This year, girls have outshined boys.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the HSSC (class 12) results today i.e. May 21, 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official GBSHSE website — gbshse.gov.in — after May 24, 2022.

While the result will be available online after May 24, students can meanwhile collect their marksheets from their respective schools.

This year, a total of 18,201 students appeared for the class 12 Goa exams, out of which 8,925 were male candidates and 9,276 were female students. As per the official notification, this year the overall pass percentage is 92.66 per cent. This year, girls have outshined boys as 90.66 per cent boys passed the class 12 exams, whereas 94.58 per cent girls were promoted.

The Goa board class 12 term-II exams were successfully held from April 5 to April 23, 2022 this year, and practical exams were conducted from March 1 to March 25, 2022.

Last year, the total passing percentage was 99.40 per cent. Students were remarked on the basis of alternative assessment which included three components. The first component was class 10 board marks that carried a weightage of 30 per cent, the second component was class 11 theory subjects marks that carried a weightage of 30 per cent and the third component carried a weightage of 40 per cent which covered the marks that were obtained by the students on unit tests/ mid-terms/ periodical tests in class 12.

