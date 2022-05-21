scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 result 2022: When and where to check

Once declared, candidates can check the result at the official website - gbshse.info. Students will be able to download their consolidated result sheets from May 24, 9 am onwards.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 21, 2022 10:18:07 am
Goa board result, gbshseThe Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) class 12 boards exams were conducted from April 5 to April 23 (File image)

The Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the class 12 board exam results today. The result will be announced at 5 pm. Once declared, candidates can check the result at the official website – gbshse.info. Students will be able to download their consolidated result sheets from May 24, 9 am onwards.

The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) class 12 boards exams were conducted from April 5 to April 23 at 18 exam centres and 72 sub-centres in the state. A total of 18, 201 candidates appeared for the HSSC exams this year. 

To check results, candidates have to visit the official website – gbshshe.info. On the homepage, click on the result link. Enter required credentials like roll number and date of birth. Click on view/ submit to access the result. Candidates should note that the marksheet will be available for download only after May 24. 

In 2021, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for HSSC examinations. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.40 per cent, of which science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.69 per cent, commerce at 99.66, and arts at 99.39 per cent. The round percentage of vocational subjects was 98.51 per cent. 

