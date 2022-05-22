GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 Result 2022: Girls outshine boys with 94.58% pass pecentage

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared Class 12 results on Saturday and announced that the pass percentage was 92.66 per cent. There were 18,112 students who took the examination of which 16,783 passed. Of 8861 boys who took the examination 90.66 per cent passed and of 9251 girls, 94.58 per cent passed.

Chairman of the GBSHSE Bhagirath Shetye said that the pass percentage in 2021 was a ‘special tenure’ when the pass percentage was 99.40 per cent. Last year the board could not conduct the Class 12 examination amid restrictions owing to the spread of Covid-19 and results were declared based on internal assessment. “In 2021, we could not conduct the examination, however, it was declared based on internal assessment and the result was 99.40 per cent,” said Shetye. In 2020, the pass percentage was 89.27 per cent.

Goa Result of HSSC April 2022 gender-wise break up

Appeared Passed Pass percentage Boys 8861 8033 90.66% Girls 9251 8750 94.58% Total 18112 16783 92.66%

This year, Shetye said, the GBSHSE adopted an assessment system in which the Board adopted the special assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-2022 “to deal with the school closures and challenges of conducting exams due to the spread of the pandemic”.

The special assessment scheme included two Board Examinations, the first term in December-January and the second term in April 2022. The final result includes the performance of the first term exam based on half the syllabus and the second term exam on the other half and internal assessment. A common marksheet was issued for both terms.

Goa HSSC results for last five years

YEAR PASS 2017 88.78 2018 85.84 2019 89.59 2020 89.27 2021 99.40 2022 92.66

In a stream-wise break-up of the result, the pass percentage in the arts stream was 95.68 per cent, that in commerce was 95.71 per cent, 93.95 per cent in science and 79.04 per cent in the vocational stream. The pass percentage of students in the general, OBC, SC and ST categories was 93.03 per cent, 92.35 per cent, 90.53 per cent and 91.26 per cent respectively.

Four instances of malpractices were found including written material on hall tickets, a chit with 50 mathematics formulae and googling the answer to questions, carrying a cell phone in the examination hall and using a black ink pen that is used by moderators. Shetye said that the last incident was found to be an innocent mistake and no action was taken against the student. In other cases, a penalty of Rs 1,000 was levied on the student and they were given zero marks in the second term with a remark that said ‘malpractice case’.