GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 result 2022 declared: How to check

Updated: May 21, 2022 6:10:26 pm
GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE) announced the HSSC or class 12 result today i.e. May 21, 2022. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — gbshse.gov.in.
Goa board class 12 term-II examination was successfully held from April 5 to April 23, 2022, and practicals were conducted from March 1 to March 25, 2022.
Goa board scorecard: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — gbshsegoa.net
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Submit and access the Goa board HSSC result
Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.
How to check score via SMS
Step 1: Type GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER
Step 2: Send it to 56263/ 58888/ 5676750
Step 3: After which students will get their result as an SMS alert.’
Last year, the total passing percentage was 99.40 per cent. Students were remarked on the basis of alternative assessment which included three components. The first component was class 10 board marks that carried a weightage of 30 per cent, the second component was class 11 theory subjects marks that carried a weightage of 30 per cent and the third component carried a weightage of 40 per cent which covered the marks that were obtained by the students on unit tests/ mid-terms/ periodical tests in class 12.
