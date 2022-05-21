scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 result 2022 declared: How to check

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — gbshse.gov.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: May 21, 2022 6:10:26 pm
GBSHSEGoa board class 12 term-II examination. (Representative Image)

GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE) announced the HSSC or class 12 result today i.e. May 21, 2022. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — gbshse.gov.in.

Goa board class 12 term-II examination was successfully held from April 5 to April 23, 2022, and practicals were conducted from March 1 to March 25, 2022.  

Goa board scorecard: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — gbshsegoa.net

Best of Express Premium

The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s housePremium
The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s house
Weekly Horoscope, May 22, 2022 – May 28, 2022: Here’s what your wee...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 22, 2022 – May 28, 2022: Here’s what your wee...
Chirag Dilli and its bygone days of colourful weddingsPremium
Chirag Dilli and its bygone days of colourful weddings
Qasim Rasool Ilyas: For the first time, AIMPLB has decided to reach out t...Premium
Qasim Rasool Ilyas: For the first time, AIMPLB has decided to reach out t...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required details 

Step 4: Submit and access the Goa board HSSC result

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

How to check score via SMS

Step 1: Type GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263/ 58888/ 5676750

Step 3: After which students will get their result as an SMS alert.’

Last year, the total passing percentage was 99.40 per cent. Students were remarked on the basis of alternative assessment which included three components. The first component was class 10 board marks that carried a weightage of 30 per cent, the second component was class 11 theory subjects marks that carried a weightage of 30 per cent and the third component carried a weightage of 40 per cent which covered the marks that were obtained by the students on unit tests/ mid-terms/ periodical tests in class 12.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement