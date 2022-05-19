GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12 result 2022: Date and time announced

GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022: The Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the HSSC or class 12 result date and time. The result will be declared on May 21 at 5 pm, as per sources. Candidates, who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website — gbshse.gov.in.

The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) class 12 boards exams were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022, for general stream students and April 6 to April 22, 2022, for the vocational stream.

The practicals for class 12 were held from March 1 till March 25, 2022, from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

In 2021, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for HSSC examinations. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.40 per cent, of which science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.69 per cent, commerce at 99.66, and arts at 99.39 per cent. The round percentage of vocational subjects was 98.51 per cent.