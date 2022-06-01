GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result 2022: When and where to check

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022: The Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE) will release the SSC or class 10 result today. The class 10 board results will be announced today through a press conference which will be held at 5:30 pm. Students who appeared for the SSC board exams can check their respective results on the official website — gbshse.gov.in.

This year the examinations were conducted from April 5 to April 26, 2022, in an offline pen and paper mode.

Students can check their class 10 results from the official website. They can also check their results via SMS. To check the results through text message students need to follow the given format — Type RESULT<space>GOA10<space>ROLLNO and sent it to 56263 or 5676750. The Goa board result will be sent to the same registered mobile number.

In 2021, a total number of 23,967 students registered for the board examination out of which 23,900 students were successfully passed and promoted. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.72 per cent. Girls had performed better than boys by recording 99.98 per cent and boys were at 99.50 per cent.