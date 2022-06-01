GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 result 2022 declared: How to check

Updated: June 1, 2022 5:44:32 pm
GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE) announced the SSC or class 10 result today i.e. June 12. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — gbshse.gov.
An overall pass percentage of 92.75 per cent has been recorded by the board with a total of 18,869 students qualifying the SSC exam this year.
Goa Board Class 10 result 2022: How to check scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website – gbshse.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ link.
Step 3: Fill in the required details.
Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.
How to check GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result via SMS
Step 1: Open SMS app on your phone
Step 2: Tap on create new SMS option
Step 3: GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER or GB10<space>SEAT NUMBER
Step 4: Send it to 56263, 58888, or 54242 after which students will get their result as an SMS alert.
The total passing percentage recorded in 2021 was 99.72 per cent, where a total of 23,967 students registered for the exam, and as many as 23,900 were declared passed. Girls had surpassed boys in the result by recording a 99.98 pass percentage whereas 99.50 per cent of boys passed the class 10 board exams.
