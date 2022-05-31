GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 result 2022: Date and time announced

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022: The Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( GBSHSE) announced the SSC or class 10 result date and time the result will be declared at 5:30 pm of June 1, 2022. Candidates, who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website — gbshse.gov.in.

This year, the results will be announced through a press conference which will begin at 5:30 pm on June 1 in the conference hall of Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa by the Chairman of the Board, Bhagirath G. Shetye.

The Goa board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 theory exams were conducted from April 5 till April 26, 2022, and the practicals were held from March 1 to March 18, 2022.

The exams were held from 10:30 am to 12 pm, and the students were directed to reach the exam centre half an hour earlier than the exam time.

Last year, the GBSHSE didn’t conduct the SSC board examination due to the pandemic situation. The students were remarked on the basis of the internal assessment. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.72 per cent.

In 2021, a total number of 23,967 students registered for the exam, and 23,900 were promoted by the board. Girls had outperformed boys in the result by recording a 99.98 passing percentage. Whereas, 99.50 per cent of boys passed the class 10 board exams.