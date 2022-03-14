GBSHSE Goa board Class 10, 12 datesheets revised; check fresh schedule here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has revised the exam schedule for SSC and HSSC board exams 2022. The class 12 exams have been rescheduled in reference to the exam dates clashing with the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam dates. However, as NTA had revised the JEE main dates, it is likely that Goa board will once again revise the class 12 datesheet.

For class 12, Biology and Geology exam scheduled on April 16 will now be conducted on April 6, Computer Science exam will now be conducted on April 12 and Marathi II language exam will be held on April 23.

Meanwhile, for class 10, science and general science exam has been rescheduled to April 21, first language papers will be conducted on April 11 while maths exam will be held on April 7. An extra 15 minutes time will be given for science and maths exams.

There is no change in the datesheet of vocational stream. Candidates can check the revised datesheet on the official website – gbshse.gov.in